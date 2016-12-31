Nefes kesen maç Beşiktaş'ın!

Hür Haber - Türkiye Haberleri

Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi 13. haftasında Trabzonspor MP, evinde Beşiktaş Sompo Japan'a 90-91 mağlup oldu.

Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi 13. haftasında Trabzonspor MP, evinde Beşiktaş Sompo Japan'a 90-91 mağlup oldu.

Salon: Hayri Gür
Hakemler: Murat Biricik xx, Kaan Büyükçil xx, Halit Can Cihan xx
Trabzonspor Medical Park: Green xx 15, Hardy xx 16, Gutierrez xxx 18, Wright xxx 19, Kadji xx 16, Erol Can Çinko x, Dusan Cantekin x, Moody 6 xx
Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: Muratcan Güler x, Clark xxx 27, Stimac xx 13, Thompson xx 11, Roll xx 14, Şafak Edge x, Erkan Veyseloğlu x, Sertaç Şanlı xx 4, Strawberry xx 5, Kenan Sipahi x 1, Weems xx 16
1. Periyot: 20-28 (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan lehine)
Devre: 42-41 (Trabzonspor MP lehine)
3. Periyot: 64-60 (Trabzonspor MP lehine)
5 faulle çıkanlar: Stimac (26.59), Roll (39.50) (Beşiktaş Sompo Japan)
