Fenerbançe uzatmalarda yenildi

THY Euroleague'in 7. haftasında Fenerbahçe Doğuş, sahasında normal süresi 75-75 sona eren mücadelede Yunan ekibi Olympiacos'a 90-83'lük sonuçla mağlup oldu.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve etkinlik
Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Benjamin Jimenez xx, Carmelo Paternico xx
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx 2, Melli xx 11, Wanamaker xx 15, Sloukas xx 13, Nunnally xxxx 22, Guduric xx 4, Vesely xx 8, Datome xx 8
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Olympiacos: Mclean xx 9, Papapetrou x, Agravanis x, Milutinov xx 10, Strelnieks xx 16, Printezis xx 18, Papanikolaou xx 7, Mantzaris x, Roberts xxxx 21, Wiltjer x, Thompson xx 9
Başantrenör: Giannis Sfairopoulos
1. periyot: 17-18 (Olympiacos lehine)
Devre: 40-30 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
3. periyot: 53-57 (Olympiacos lehine)
Normal süre: 75-75
(Bora Akyol - Mehmet Şirin Topaloğlu/İHA)