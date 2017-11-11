Fenerbahçe Doğuş farklı yendi

Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 6. hafta maçında deplasmanda Brose Bamberg'i 80-57 mağlup etti.
Salon: Stechert Arena
Brose Bamberg: Bryce Taylor x 5, Nikos Zisis x 2, Ricky Hickman xx 5, Dorell Wright x 9, Leon Radosevic x 2, Augustine Rubit xxx 12, Maodo Lo xx 10, Aleksej Nikolic x 3, Luka Mitrovic xx 6, Lucca Staiger x 3
Başantrenör: Andrea Trinchieri
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Brad Wanamaker xx 13, Luigi Datome xx 12, Jan Vesely xxx 15, Nicolo Melli xx 6,
Marko Guduric x 5, Kostas Sloukas xx 11, James Nunnally xxx 11, Jason Thompson xx 5, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Melih Mahmutoğlu x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 16-21 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 33-43 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
3. Periyot: 46-54 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
5 faulle çıkan: Jason Thompson (Fenerbahçe Doğuş)