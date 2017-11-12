Hür Haber - Türkiye Haberleri

Daçka Fenerbahçe'yi devirdi
Daçka Fenerbahçe'yi devirdi

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi 6. hafta maçında Darüşşafaka, Fenerbahçe Doğuş'u 84-78 mağlup etti.

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi 6. hafta maçında Darüşşafaka, Fenerbahçe Doğuş'u 84-78 mağlup etti.

KÜNYE
Salon: Volkswagen Arena
Darüşşafaka: JaJuan Johnson xx 12, James Bell xx 11, Scottie Wilbekin xxx 30, Okben Ulubay x 4, Michael Eric xx 11, Howard Sant-Roos x 4, Will Cummings xx 8, Furkan Aldemir x, Emircan Koşut x 2, Doğuş Özdemiroğlu x 2
Başantrenör: David Blatt
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Brad Wanamaker xxx 22, Kostas Sloukas xx 15, Luigi Datome xx 7, Ahmet Düverioğlu x, Jan Vesely x 5, James Nunnally xx 14, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 9, Jason Thompson x 6, Bobby Dixon xx, Sinan Güler x, Barış Hersek x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 15-18 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 45-33 (Darüşşafaka lehine)
3. Periyot: 59-54 (Darüşşafaka lehine)
5 faul alanlar: Kostas Sloukas, Luigi Datome, Melih Mahmutoğlu (Fenerbahçe Doğuş), Howard Sant-Roos (Darüşşafaka)
