Anadolu Efes zorlandı

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında karşılaştığı Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor'u 97-93'lük sonuçla mağlup etti.
---KÜNYE---
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Mehmet Serdar Ünal xx, Ahmet Tatlıcı xx, Mehmet Şahin xx
Anadolu Efes: Ledo xx 15, McCollum xx 27, Doğuş xx 5, Birkan x, Berk xx 2, Motum xx 13, Adams xx 10, Stimac xx 16, Dunston xx 9
Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic
Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor: James xx 19, Bonyton xx 17, Enes Berkay xx 15, Efe xx 2, Nikolov x, Hosley xx 16, Gagic xx 4, Duşan xx 2, Marinkovic xx 13, Williams xx 4, Erkan x
Başantrenör: Mihailo Uvalin
1. periyot: 22-22
Devre: 43-44 (Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor lehine)
3. periyot: 72-71 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
5 faul alan: Enes Berkay Taşkıran (Yeşil Giresun Belediyespor)